Kabengele recorded 31 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes Wednesday against Capital City.
Kabengele led his team with 31 points and shot 52.6 percent from the field in the 131-126 loss. This marks his top scoring performance of the regular season, beating his previous best of 30 points Dec. 27 against Fort Wayne.
