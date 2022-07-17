Kabengele signed a two-way contract with the Celtics on Saturday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Mfiondu impressed while playing on the Celtics' Summer League roster, averaging 14.8 points 8.2 rebounds over five games. The Nets' 2019 first-round pick will likely spend time playing for Boston's affiliate in the G League, where he has experience from his time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
