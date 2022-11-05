Kabengele racked up 24 points (11-12 FG, 2-2 3PT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes Friday against the Westchester Knicks.

Kabengele kicked off the season on a high note, registering a double-double in the 119-111 victory. He did significant damage on the offensive end where he missed only one shot from the field and paced Maine in scoring.