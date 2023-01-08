Kabengele finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes Friday against Motor City.

Kabengele led his team in both points and rebounds. He failed to knock down an attempt from beyond the arc, but he did convert on 66.7 percent of his shots from the field.