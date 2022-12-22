Kabengele recorded 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes Monday against South Bay.
Kabengele finished the contest tied for the team lead with 10 rebounds, with seven coming on the defensive end of the court. The Florida State product continues to serve as a consistent source of scoring, as he's scored in double digits in each game so far this season (14 appearances).
