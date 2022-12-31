Kabengele recorded 30 points (14-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes Tuesday against Fort Wayne.

Kabengele dominated the Mad Ants in both scoring and on the glass, missing only one shot attempt from the field. The 25-year-old also made an impact on the boards, collecting six of his 12 rebounds on the offensive end.