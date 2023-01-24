Kabengele had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes Sunday against Lakeland.

Kabengele was efficient on limited chances from the field, and he also notched a double-double with his effort on the glass. He's now recorded a double-double in two of his last three appearances.