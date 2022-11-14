Kabengele collected 21 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 25 minutes Sunday against Long Island.

Kabengele enjoyed an efficient shooting day and also was an asset on the defensive end with a pair of boards and a new top mark in blocks in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign. He's seen his playing time decline over his last two games after logging 34 minutes in the opener against Westchester, but he continues to produce at a high clip.