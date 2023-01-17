Kabengele recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Kabengele was one of three Maine players to reach the 20-point threshold, and he led his team by collecting 14 rebounds. The 25-year-old continues to dominate during the regular-season portion of the 2022-23 campaign, as he's now averaging 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks through nine matchups.