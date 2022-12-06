Kabengele registered 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes Sunday against the Skyhawks.

Kabengele couldn't get his shot working from beyond the arc, but he managed to extend his streak of double-digit scoring performances to nine contests. He also just narrowly missed securing back-to-back double-doubles, as he needed just one more board to finish with 10.