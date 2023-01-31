Kabengele tallied 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes Saturday against Birmingham.

Kabengele couldn't get his shot working from anywhere on the floor, as he made only 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. However, he managed to make up for it by swatting away a pair of shots while tying his season high with two steals.