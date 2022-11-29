Kabengele tallied 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes Sunday against the Blue Coats.

Kabengele shot the basketball well and also recorded his fourth double-double over eight games this season. The 25-year-old has scored in double figures in every matchup this year and continues to show his dominance down low by averaging 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest.