Muscala was traded from the Thunder to the Celtics on Thursday in exchange for Justin Jackson and a pair of second-round picks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Muscala spent the last four seasons in Oklahoma City and has averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game over 43 appearances to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The 31-year-old mainly came off the bench with the Thunder and should continue to play a depth role in Boston's talented frontcourt. He often struggled to find consistent minutes in Oklahoma City, a trend that will presumably continue with the Celtics.