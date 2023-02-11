Muscala logged 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 127-116 win over Charlotte.

Muscala instantly became a crowd favorite in what was his Celtics debut, connecting on four triples in 16 minutes. While this was a really solid outing for Muscala, it should be remembered that Al Horford was out due to a minor knee injury. With that said, there is a chance Muscala could be a regular part of the rotation given his competition for minutes consists of Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet.