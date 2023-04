Muscala ended Sunday's 120-114 victory over the Hawks with 27 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes.

Muscala got the start in Sunday's victory, finishing second on the team in scoring while finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double and three points short of reaching the 30-point mark. Muscala posted a season-high in scoring, now having hauled in at least five rebounds in three straight games.