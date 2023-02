Muscala is considered questionable to take the floor Wednesday versus the Cavaliers due to right knee tendinopathy, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Muscala logged 11 minutes in Tuesday's game versus the Knicks but appears to potentially have picked up a knee issue along the way. The team should update his status ahead of Wednesday's tilt, with Al Horford and Luke Kornet among the candidates to see additional minutes at center if he can't go.