Muscala delivered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over nine minutes during Tuesday's 130-111 loss at Washington.

Over Boston's last 10 games, Muscala has four DNP-Coach's Decisions and scored zero points in four appearances. Tuesday's appearance was mostly in garbage time, with the Wizards' victory well in hand. The trade deadline acquisition has struggled to find a consistent role for the Celtics after some early success in mid-February. Expect Muscala's minutes to be minimal through the end of the regular season.