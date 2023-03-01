Muscala (knee) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Muscala has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a second straight matchup following a three-game absence due to right knee tendinopathy. He'll presumably serve a modest reserve role behind Robert Williams, Al Horford and Grant Williams.
