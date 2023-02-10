Muscala (recently traded) will be available for Friday's matchup against the Hornets, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Muscala was traded by Oklahoma City to Boston on Thursday, and he appears to have passed his physical and will be available to make his Celtics debut. It's unclear if he'll see any playing time against Charlotte, but Al Horford's (knee) absence could open up some frontcourt minutes. In the long run, Muscala will presumably compete with Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin for the primary backup center gig, but he's unlikely to garner a large enough role to crack fantasy relevancy.