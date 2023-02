Muscala (ankle) will be available for Thursday's matchup against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Muscala sat out the Celtics' final contest before the All-Star break, which was the second half of a back-to-back set, to manage a right ankle injury. The backup big man has had plenty of time off during the All-Star break and will return to action Thursday. However, with Boston nearly at full strength, it's unclear how the newcomer will fit into head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation.