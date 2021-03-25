Wagner was traded from the Bulls to the Celtics on Thursday in exchange for Daniel Theis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After being dealt from the Wizards to the Bulls, Wagner will be re-routed to the Celtics. Wagner will be fighting for playing time with Grant Williams, Semi Ojeletye Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams. It seems unlikely Wagner's fantasy value will rise.
