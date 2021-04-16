Wagner eked out zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound, one block, three turnovers and two personal fouls across five minutes in Thursday's 121-113 road win over the Lakers.

Wagner was the worst offender of a Boston bench squad that quickly almost squandered a large lead set by the Celtic starters. In five minutes of terrible play, Wagner recorded a team-worst minus-20 plus/minus ratio. The end-of-bench players performed so poorly, coach Brad Stevens was forced to play his starters with roughly three minutes remaining. Wagner is now clearly behind Robert Williams, Tristan Thompson and fellow new Celtic Luke Kornet on the team's depth chart.