Wagner (recently traded) will be in uniform but is not expected to see the court Friday against the Bucks, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Even once Wagner is ready to see the floor with his new team, it's not clear how much he'll actually play. He'll be fighting for minutes with a variety of frontcourt players.
