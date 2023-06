Mulder will play for the Celtics during the 2023 Summer League season, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

While Mulder has some NBA experience, he spent the 2022-23 campaign solely in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Mulder posted 17.3 points, 3.6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest last season but shot north of 40 percent from beyond the arc. He'll hope to put his sharpshooting ways on display during Summer League and land in training camp somewhere.