Celtics' Neemias Queta: Agrees to 4-year extension

Queta and the Celtics agreed to a four-year, $56 million extension Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Celtics recently picked up Queta's team option for 2026-27, but the team quickly moved to lock him up for another four years through 2030-31. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 25.3 minutes per game across 76 regular-season outings (75 starts) last season, but he does have some extra competition this time around with the Celtics adding Mitchell Robinson up front.