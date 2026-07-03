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Celtics' Neemias Queta: Agrees to 4-year extension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Queta and the Celtics agreed to a four-year, $56 million extension Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Celtics recently picked up Queta's team option for 2026-27, but the team quickly moved to lock him up for another four years through 2030-31. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 25.3 minutes per game across 76 regular-season outings (75 starts) last season, but he does have some extra competition this time around with the Celtics adding Mitchell Robinson up front.

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