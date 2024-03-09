Queta (knee) is good to go for Saturday's matchup with the Suns.
No surprise here, as Queta was originally given a probable designation. He is returning relatively early from the week-to-week timetable originally given to him on March 3. Still, it remains to be seen if he will get any run in the rotation.
