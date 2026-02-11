Celtics' Neemias Queta: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against the Bulls, according to Celtics reporter Bobby Manning.
Queta will clear a probable tag to suit up for the final game before the All-Star break. Queta has been reduced to a timeshare with Nikola Vucevic in recent outings.
