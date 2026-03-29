Celtics' Neemias Queta: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (thumb) is available for Sunday's game in Charlotte, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.
Queta will power through the thumb issue and should see his usual minutes as a starter Sunday. Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
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