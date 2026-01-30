site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Available to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Queta (illness) is available to play in Friday's game against the Kings, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Queta will shake off a probable tag and is set to return from a one-game absence. With this news, Amari Williams is likely to retreat to the second unit Friday.
