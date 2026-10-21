Queta amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the Pistons.

Queta played more minutes than starting center Mitchell Robinson, who logged 18 but struggled to make an impact offensively and committed four fouls. The two blocks and a steal helped salvage his fantasy production, and his playing time suggests Boston could continue splitting center minutes between Queta and Robinson. However, the timeshare may limit Queta's rebounding and scoring opportunities.