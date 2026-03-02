Queta went for 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-10 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 win over the 76ers.

Queta was dominant down low Sunday, racking up a career-high 27 points on incredible efficiency and adding a game-high 17 rebounds. Queta also held it down defensively, posting a game-high three blocks and contributing a steal. The big man has logged three double-doubles over his last five games, averaging 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.