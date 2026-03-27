Celtics' Neemias Queta: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (thumb) will play Friday against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Queta will shake off a questionable tag for this contest. He's been terrific over his last six contests, averaging 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.9 minutes per contest.
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