default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Queta (thumb) will play Friday against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Queta will shake off a questionable tag for this contest. He's been terrific over his last six contests, averaging 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.9 minutes per contest.

More News