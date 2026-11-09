Queta posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes in Sunday's 117-97 win over the Bucks.

Queta narrowly missed a double-double while contributing four assists, an encouraging development for a player whose fantasy value typically centers on rebounding and interior scoring. Queta will remain a valuable fantasy option as long as he remains the Celtics' No. 1 option at center ahead of Mitchell Robinson, who also posted a strong fantasy line Sunday with 12 points (6-6 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block across 18 minutes.