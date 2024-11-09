Queta will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
With veteran Al Horford getting the starting nod at center, Queta will come off the bench. It will snap a string of two straight starts for the big man. He has averaged 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks across 12.2 minutes in six games as a reserve.
More News
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Nears double-double in spot start•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: In starting five Monday•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Pops for 12 points in win•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Reverts to bench•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Double-doubles in win Sunday•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Starting Sunday•