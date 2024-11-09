Queta will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

With veteran Al Horford getting the starting nod at center, Queta will come off the bench. It will snap a string of two straight starts for the big man. He has averaged 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks across 12.2 minutes in six games as a reserve.