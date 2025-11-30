Queta finished Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves with 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Queta was upgraded to available shortly before the start of the game, and the big man delivered an impressive performance. He matched his previous career-best scoring mark while also setting a new career-high output in rebounds. This was Queta's fourth double-double of the season.