Queta notched 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Back in action after getting a breather Monday in the second half of a back-to-back, Queta delivered his second double-double of the season while setting a new season-high scoring mark. The 27-year-old center has started every game he's appeared in during November, averaging 23.8 minutes, 10.0 points, 8.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over nine contests while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor. He's even gone 3-for-5 on three-point attempts, as Queta begins to add some long-range shooting to his arsenal.