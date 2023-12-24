Queta supplied 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 145-108 win over the Clippers.

The 24-year-old center put together the best performance of his career as he took advantage of the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Luke Kornet (thigh). Queta's only two career double-doubles have come in the last three games, and while he's putting himself on the radar as a bargain DFS option as long as Boston's frontcourt remains shorthanded, he'll need to show more consistency to be worth a roster spot in most season-long formats.