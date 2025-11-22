Queta amassed 16 points (8-12 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 113-105 loss to the Nets.

This was Queta's third double-double of the season and the fifth of his career. He's been playing well for Boston this season, leading the team in field goal percentage (61.8), boards (8.3) and blocks (1.4), which has him humming along with top-90 value on the season.