Queta closed Tuesday's 132-126 overtime loss to Golden State with 10 points (5-8 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes.

With Kristaps Porzingis (calf) and Luke Kornet (thigh) out, veteran Al Horford and Queta were left as the lone options at center. Queta responded with his first career NBA double-double. He also led the Celtics with a plus-10 point differential. Queta, who is on a two-way contract, is on the roster to attempt to replace the defensive prowess and rebounding of former Celtic Robert Williams. Tuesday's performance was certainly a step in the right direction. With Kornet likely out for Wednesday's match-up at Sacramento, Queta should get another solid chance to see minutes off the bench.