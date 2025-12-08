Queta supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 victory over the Raptors.

Queta delivered an efficient outing from the field Sunday, scoring in double figures for a third consecutive contest. The big man also grabbed a game-high-tying 11 rebounds en route to his fifth double-double on the campaign. The 26-year-old has recorded two double-doubles in his last five outings, during which he has averaged 11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 26.2 minutes per contest.