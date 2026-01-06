Queta provided 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the Bulls.

Queta recorded his first double-double since Dec 7, turning in a serviceable two-way performance yet again. Despite his playing time fluctuating, Queta has been a picture of consistency this season, averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game, good enough for top 100 value in nine-category leagues.