Celtics' Neemias Queta: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta provided 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the Bulls.
Queta recorded his first double-double since Dec 7, turning in a serviceable two-way performance yet again. Despite his playing time fluctuating, Queta has been a picture of consistency this season, averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game, good enough for top 100 value in nine-category leagues.
