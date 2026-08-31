Queta recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals in 25 minutes during Portugal's 95-89 win over Spain in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2025-26 campaign for Boston, averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while starting 75 of his 76 regular-season appearances, earning a four-year, $56 million contract this offseason. The addition of Mitchell Robinson creates competition at center, but Queta should remain a significant part of Boston's rotation and could retain the starting job.