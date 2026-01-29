Queta is probable for Friday's game against the Kings due to an illness, per Justin Turpin of WEEI.com.

After sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Hawks, Queta appears to be primed to return to the court Friday. Amari Williams figures to revert back to the bench. Over his last six appearances, Queta has averaged 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 25.9 minutes per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.