Queta (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta sat out Sunday's game against the Cavaliers for ankle injury management, but he's primed to return Tuesday. His presence should push Xavier Tillman to the bench. Queta has been a bright spot down low for the Celtics, having averaged 9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 23.9 minutes per tilt in 18 games this season.