Queta (rest) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Queta didn't play in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime win over Philadelphia. However, he is slated to suit up for Tuesday's meeting with Detroit. The 27-year-old is coming off a quality 2025-26 campaign, averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks, all career highs, over 25.3 minutes per outing in 76 regular-season games. Queta could be in line for an even better year, especially if he maintains his spot in the starting lineup over Mitchell Robinson.