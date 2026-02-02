Queta chipped in 14 points (7-10 FG), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 107-79 win over Milwaukee.

This was a solid showing for Queta as he showcased his improved playmaking ability -- this was his seventh career game with at least four dimes. He's quietly been a solid late-round fantasy producer, and his fantasy managers will be hoping that the Celtics don't add any frontcourt competition at the trade deadline.