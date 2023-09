Queta and the Celtics are finalizing a deal Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Queta, who was a second-round draft pick by the Kings in 2021, was waived by Sacramento earlier this week. He appeared in just 19 games over two seasons with the Kings, spending most of his time in the G League. Queta will have a chance to compete with Boston during training camp, but he's likely a long shot land a spot on the Opening Day roster.