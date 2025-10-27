Queta ended with four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 loss to the Pistons.

The 26-year-old center has started all three of Boston's games this season, and he seems to be slowly earning the trust of coach Joe Mazzulla. Or maybe Mazzulla just doesn't have any other strong options to choose from? While Queta has been piling up defensive stats, he's also the leading big for a Boston squad that has been outrebounded 148 to 115 over the first three games.