Queta ended with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the 76ers.

Queta continues to have great rebounding performances, as he logged his fourth contest of the season with at least 10 boards. He also blocked two shots Tuesday, and is averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.