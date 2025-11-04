Queta registered nine points (4-4 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the Jazz.

Queta has been a rebounding force for the Celtics, averaging 7.6 boards to start the season. He is also putting the ball in the basket at an efficient rate, scoring 8.4 points per game on 66.7 percent from the field, but is struggling from the free-throw line, averaging only 64.7 percent. Queta should continue to see big minutes as the team's starting center for the forseeable future.